Lee & Associates have recently brokered three transactions across Illinois in Aurora, Elk Grove Village and Addison.

At 880 Enterprise in Aurora, Radiac Abrasives leased a 34,000 square feet of space from Duke Realty. Senior Vice President Nick Eboli and Associate Andrew Block represented Duke Realty and Jones Lang LaSalle represented the tenant.

At Gordon Street in Elk Grove Village, Madden Glass sold a 7,000-square-foot facility. Lee & Associates Vice President Jay Farnam represented the seller and Shaun Burk of Resource Commercial Advisors represented the buyer.

At 1215 W. National Street in Addison, Nilan Manufacturing sold a 21,487-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility to Dan Dee II. Farnam also represented the seller in this transaction. Gloria Nowaczyk of Century 21 Affiliated represented the buyer.

