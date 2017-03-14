March 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chad Severson joined the Kudan Group bringing hospitality expertise to the brokerage world. For the past 24 years, Severson has worked in multiple restaurants and bars from the development to the operational phases. Severson directed high-grossing national and local establishments including Champp’s, Tilted Kilt and Punch Bowl Social. His vast knowledge of the field as well as his ability to understand the client will help him succeed at Kudan Group.

Attorney Daniel Rubinow has partnered with Kudan Group as an expert in regulation and litigation pertaining to business licensing. Rubinow previously worked for Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, the city’s License Appeal Commission and the Cook County Circuit Court. He also worked with the Casino Law Group where his primary focus included gaming laws. His marketing and advertising background awarded him the opportunity to represent Zenith Media Services, Wendy’s, M&M/Mars and United Airlines. His experience will help provide clients with both hospitality and legal proficiency.

Tags | Chad Severson, Chicago, Daniel Rubinow, Illinois, Kudan Group, people, People on the move

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com