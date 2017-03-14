March 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Hiffman Vice President Brian Edgerton and Executive Vice President Michael Van Zandt represented the owner in two lease expansions at One Oakbrook Terrace.

The 161,373-square-foot property is located at the corner of Butterfield and 22nd Street in Oakbrook Terrance.

AIMCO, a real estate investment trust, expanded its tenancy to 4,129 square feet. They were represented by Matt Schiffler and Brendan Fisher with Cresa Partners.

3C Payment USA, a financial services point of sale technology company, expanded its lease to 5,357-square-feet.

The activity brings One Oakbrook Terrace’s occupancy to 93 percent. The building currently has available spaces ranging in size from 1,500 to 4,200 square feet. Amenities of the building include a recently renovated lobby, conference center, a full-service deli and tenant lounge.

Tags | AIMCO, Brendan Fisher, Brian Edgerton, Cresa Partners, Illinois, L3C Capital Partners, Matt Schiffler, Michael Van Zandt, NAI Hiffman, Oakbrook Terrace, One Oakbrook Terrace

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com