March 14, 2017

Will Colvin is a new associate at the Cleveland office of CBRE, working in the industrial services group.

He joins David Ford, a veteran industrial professional at CBRE.

Colvin formerly worked with CBRE for more than two years in industrial research. He maintained more than 280 million square feet of inventory across the Northeast Ohio market.

Tags | CBRE, Cleveland, company news, David Ford, industrial, Ohio, Will Colvin

