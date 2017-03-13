March 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Matt Lebenson of Wool Finance partners has arranged a $2 million loan on a 6-unit, mixed-use property in the Bucktown neighborhood at the southwest corner of Damen and Dickens avenues.

The property was fully rehabbed and stabilized. The ownership was looking for maximum cash out proceeds on a short-term loan with minimal pre-payment penalty.

Lebenson secured a bank lender out of Boston who structured an 85 percent LTC, 3-year-term, interest-only loan with pre-payment only occurring in the first year of the term.

Tags | Bucktown, Chicago, Illinois, Matt Lebenson, Mixed Use, Wool Finance

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com