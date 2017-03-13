March 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Schafer Richardson recently leased 21,000 square feet of office space to six tenants in the newly renovated Fisk building at 1621 E. Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis.

Midwest Musical Imports, occupying 7,000 square feet, and ideapark, filling 6,200 square feet, are the two largest of these leases.

Mike Olson represented Schafer Richardson in the transactions.

