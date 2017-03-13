March 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Winnalyn Nacu Kantaris joined Near North National Title as Vice President of Business Developemtn and National Transaction Counsel. Kantaris has over 15 years of legal experience representing financial institutions, servicers, trustees and investors in a range of securitization transactions involving both residential and commercial real estate. Previously she was in private practice at McCoy and Orta, P.C., Mayer Brown, Kaye Scholer and Bank of America.

Beth Edwards is the new National Commercial Transaction Manager with more than a decade of experience in the title industry. She focuses on the management of the underwriting and closing of commercial transactions. Previously, she was an Associate Underwriter for the national commercial services division of one of the largest national insurance companies.

Mary Fran Gill joins NNNT as the Marketing Manager, previously she was a manager at Fair Deal of Illinois where she focused on disposition and business development. Prior to that she marketed real estate auctions by ATG.

