March 13, 2017

Morgan/Harbour Construction, a design-build, general contracting and construction management firm, announced its office headquarters has relocated to Willowbrook from Woodridge.

The move to 7510 South Madison Street in Willowbrook was initiated after the company’s significant growth within the last few years. The new space is 50 percent larger with an 18,500-square-foot facility and 9,200-square-feet of office space.

Some amenities include an executive board room with advanced video conferencing, four huddle rooms with collaborative AV, private offices featuring full-view glass, a centralized open environment and an interconnecting work zone. Employees will also have access to a work cafe, a high-end kitchen with a TV lounge and work center.

Two truck docks and a 9,300-square-foot warehouse will accommodate deliveries and equipment.

The construction team included the firm’s partners Warren Seil, Dan Hession, Ben Warriner and George Olmos. The project manager was Erick Hodorwicz and the superintendent was Keith Zagroba. Ware Malcomb provided the architectural design services.

Tags | Ben Warriner, Dan Hession, Erick Hodorowicz, George Olmos, Illinois, industrial, Keith Zagroba, Morgan/Harbour Construction, Office, Ware Malcomb, Warren Seil, Willowbrook, Woodridge

