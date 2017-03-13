March 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Lansing, Michigan-based Clark Construction Company was named the first-place winner of the Associated General Contractors of America’s Construction Safety Excellence award.

Clark was recognized in the 150,000- to 350,000-work-hours category. The award was presented during the Associated General Contractors’ National Convention in Las Vegas.

“We have prided ourselves on being Michigan’s safest contractor and the prestigious AGC CSE award bears that out,” said Clark Construction chief executive officer Charles Clark in a written statement. “This is a great tribute to an entire team of folks at Clark that put taking care of one another first and make the decision every day to be safe.”

