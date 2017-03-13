March 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Gateway Multifamily Group, along with their in-house property management company, Tut and Tut Properties, has acquired a 78-unit garden style apartment community in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The community will be rebranded as the Park Entrance Apartments. Gateway plans to invest $2 million to $3 million for upgrades to the interiors and exteriors.

Tags | Gateway Multifamily Group, Illinois, multi-family, Multifamily, O'Fallon, Tut and Tut Properties

