March 13, 2017

Southfield, Michigan-based Farbman Group recently closed the sale of a Class-A retail building at 120 S. Zee Road in Scio Township, Michigan.

The 8,000-square-foot property on the corner of Centre Street and Grand River Avenue was acquired by LPH Ventures, LLC. Managing member of Forum Group Thomas Lasky represented the buyer, while Marcus and Millichap represented the seller.

Tags | Farbman Group, Michigan, Retail, Scio Township, Southfield, Thomas Lasky

