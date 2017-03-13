March 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance division arranged $1.34 million in long-term financing for a 20-unit multifamily complex in the Ventura Village neighborhood just south of downtown Minneapolis.

Ben Bastian and Mark Roos of CBRE’s Minneapolis office represented the borrower, Lotus Acres. Financing took less than 60 days from signed loan application to closing.

The 20-unit building is located at 1828 Park Ave. The two-story building was built in 1916 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Tags | Ben Bastian, CBRE, finance, Mark Roos, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Multifamily

