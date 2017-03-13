March 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

August Mack Environmental has hired office manager Jaroslaw Kaminski in the company’s Cleveland office.

Kaminski is a graduate of Kent State University and brings more than 20 years of experience in environmental consulting to his new position.

During his time in the industry, Kaminski has worked on projects including a multi-million-dollar facility decontamination and multiple environmental site assessments.

Tags | August Mack Environmental, Cleveland, company news, engineering, environmental, Jaroslaw Kaminski, Ohio

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com