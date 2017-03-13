March 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Cushman & Wakefield has inked at 226,000-square-foot industrial lease in Romeoville for “Apollo” Flow Controls.

The company will relocate its regional distribution operation to 1881 Normantown Road, which is owned by Molto Capital.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Britt Casey, Chris Lydon and Al Caruana represented “Apollo” Flow Controls with real estate activities nationwide. The Rosemont-based team has orchestrated a national roll out of four regional distribution centers of similar size in Reno, Orlando and Pittston over the past year.

Jim Estus from Colliers International served as a landlord representative for Molto Capital.

“Apollo Flow Controls, an Aalberts Industries company, has operations across the United States with manufacturing in North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, Arkansas and Tennesee.

Tags | "Apollo" Flow Controls, Al Caruana, Britt Casey, Chicago, Chris Lydon, Cushman & Wakefield, Illinois, industrial, Molto Capital, Romeoville

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com