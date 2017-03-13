March 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Adelphia Properties has arranged a $3.4M sale of a newly constructed, two-tenant retail building at 100 W. Rand Rd. in north suburban Mount Prospect.

The 5,904-square-foot retail building holds a Potbelly and American Mattress. It is across from Randhurst Village, a large open-air mixed-use center. The property offers high vehicle traffic counts with great accessibility at one of the busiest retail intersections.

The seller was a Chicago-based developer. Adelphia Properties’ Simeon Spirrison, CCIM and George Spirrison represented the private real estate investor in the transaction.

Tags | Adelphia Properties, CCIM, Chicago, George Spirrison, Illinois, Mount Prospect, Retail, Simeon Spirrison

