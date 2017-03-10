March 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Alex Hoffman has joined architecture firm HOK in St. Louis as a marketing professional.

Hoffman brings more than 12 years of experience in retail, government/healthcare, leisure/hospitality and entertainment industries. He joins HOK from Ivie & Associates based in Dallas, where he served as the on-site marketing director for Shop ’n Save.

Hoffman earned his degree in visual communication technology from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Tags | Alex Hoffman, architecture, company news, HOK, Missouri, St. Louis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com