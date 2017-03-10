March 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Signature Associates has negotiated the lease of 12,633 square feet of industrial space at 50570 Wing Drive in Shelby Township, Michigan.

Kris Pawlowski of Signature Associates represented the tenant, O.ME.R North America. O.ME.R North America is based in Italy and is a manufacturer of railway interiors from subways to high-speed trains.

This is the company’s first location in the United States.

Tags | company news, industrial, Michigan, Shelby Township, Signature Associates

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com