March 10, 2017

Elion Partners has added Sierra Trading Post to the list of retailers at its CityPlace retail development at Interstate-94 and Radio Drive in Woodbury, Minnesota.

An official project grand-opening will take place in late spring to celebrate the completion of CityPlace’s retail and the overall development to date.

Sierra Trading Post joins a 116-room Residence Inn by Marriott and anchor tenant Whole Foods Market, along with Nordstrom Rack, Verizon Wireless, Café Zupas, Pie Five Pizza, Naf Naf Grill, Spire Credit Union, Wedding Day Diamonds, Caribou Coffee, La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings and Décor, Mattress Firm, Potbelly Sandwich Shoppe, Qdoba Mexican Grill and TU Nails, Piada Italian Street food, Chuck & Don’s, Sur La Table, CycleBar and Bank of America.

Sierra Trading Post, which also operates a store in Eagan, Minnesota, is a national retailer of outdoor gear, apparel, footwear and home accessories.

Tags | CityPlace, Elion Partners, Minnesota, Retail, Woodbury

