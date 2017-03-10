March 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Midas Hospitality recently appointed Angie Gadesi as general manager and Danette Beaver as area director of sales for its new Hampton Inn St. Louis Wentzville in Wentzville, Mo.

Gadesi, a 24-year hospitality industry veteran, has worked at Midas Hospitality for four years.

Beaver has 17 years of industry experience, and has been with Midas Hospitality for two years.

