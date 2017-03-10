March 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

MB Real Estate announced the opening of The Landmark at 1 North LaSalle on Thursday, a newly constructed floor with state-of-the-art amentities.

The Landmark features a modern fitness center with personal training, fully-equipped conference facilities, lounge areas, rooftop decks, a terrace and bike storage.

The 25th floor was chosen for the spacious layout, natural light, impressive views and easy access for tenants.

MBRE has provided leasing and management services for the property since 1998.

