March 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Bemidji office of Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of the $4.9 million Palubicki’s Family Market and Spirits on U.S. Highway 2 in Fosston, Minnesota.

Designed by RSP Architects, the 43,342-square-foot grocery store includes a new bakery, deli and catering, meat, seafood and produce departments. It also includes a take-and-bake pizza shop.

The shop includes a pharmacy, Caribou Coffee shop and a bistro with beer on tap. The store is open.

Tags | Bemidji, construction, Fosston, Kraus-Anderson, Minnesota, Palubicki's, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com