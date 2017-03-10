March 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chicago has become the ninth most popular market for investors, according to a CBRE Americas Investor Intentions 2017 Survey.

Previously in 2016, Chicago was the 11th most popular market for investors. Recent office activity and several corporate relocations has kept the city as one of the top industrial markets in the country.

The survey results indicate that investors will remain actively engaged in real estate investment this year. The majority will be acquisitions with 67 percent intending to be net buyers. The percentage of net buyers has increased 65 percent since 2016. The majority of these investors plan to maintain or increase their purchasing activity in 2017.

The greatest risk identified was that slow global economic growth could undermine occupier demand and second was concern for rising interest rates.

Reversing last year’s trend, the industrial sector is viewed as the most attractive asset class for investments in 2017. Mutli-family comes next and then office ranks as third. Only 8 percent of investors cited retail as an attractive option in 2017, down from 17 percent last year.

Tags | CBRE, Chicago, Illinois, industrial, Retail, Survey

