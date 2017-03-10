March 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Louise Barry has joined the CBRE Advisory and Transaction Management team in Chicago as director of international transaction management.

In her new role, Barry will act as a key integrator of the international transaction management program, optimize the delivery of transactions outside North America and ensure alignment with clients’ portfolio strategies. She will be working with one of CBRE’s top teams, led by Chicago-based Executive Vice Presidents Mark Pasquella and Chris Reynolds.

Barry spent nine years with CBRE working across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. She has also held an account leadership role for a global financial services client with a team of over 50 people worldwide.

She is also an International Association of Outsourcing Providers Certified Practitioner and holds a CoreNet Master of Corporate Real Estate designation. In 2017, she was an inaugural graduate of the CBRE’s Workplace Solutions, Rising Leaders Program.

Barry holds a BA in International Marketing and Japanese from Dublin City University and an MS in Marketing Practice from the Michael Smurfit School of Business at University College Dublin. She is a native Irish citizen.

Tags | CBRE, Chicago, Chris Reynolds, Illinois, Louise Barry, Mark Pasquella

