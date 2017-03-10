March 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Box It Foundations presents Dancing with the Brokers, a charity event where local real estate and construction professionals will compete in a dance competition.

For 2017, the funds raised will benefit Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Working in the Schools, World Wildlife Fund, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Shedd Aquarium, Boys Hope Girls Hope, Chicago Metropolitan Battered Women’s Network and Inglis House.

The top four dances will be able to donate a portion of the proceeds from the event to a charity of their choice.

The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. on May 24 at the Alhambra Palace located at 1240 W. Randolph St. in Chicago. More information and tickets are available on their website.

Tags | charity, Chicago, Dancing with the Brokers, Events, Illinois

