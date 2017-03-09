March 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Dickman Company, Inc./CORFAC International recently completed the sale of a 6,000-square-foot industrial building at 5127 N. 125th St. in Butler, Wisconsin.

Paul Pestka purchased the building from Richard Sommerfelt.

TJ Huenerbein, Samuel M. Dickman, Jr. and Samuel D. Dickman of the Dickman Company, Inc. were the brokers involved in this transaction.

