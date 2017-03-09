March 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

TAWANI Property Management broke ground on a dynamic residential building on Friday in Rogers Park.

Z Feng Architect & Company and Pepper Construction are also partnering on the project.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2017 and is scheduled to be completed in summer 2018. Pre-leasing will begin in fall 2017.

The eight-floor brick building will feature premium modern amenities designed to fit with the distinctive architecture of Mayne Stage and Mayne Annex across the street. One and two bedroom apartments all feature flowing layouts with natural light. All 50 units will be furnished with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, balconies and in-unit washers and dryers. Tenants will share a fourth-floor terrace, a rooftop deck with grills, gardening spaces and seating with views of Lake Michigan. The building will also have an on-site bike facility and a three-floor garage.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Pepper Construction, residential, TAWANI Property Management, Z Feng Architect & Company

