Greg Duvall, senior vice president and managing director of NorthMarq Capital’s Kansas City-based regional office, arranged acquisition financing of $46 million for Residences at Prairiefire, a 426-unit multifamily property at 5750 W. 137th St. in Overland Park, Kansas.

The transaction was structured with a 10-year term with five years of interest-only followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. NorthMarq arranged financing for the borrower through its Fannie Mae platform.

