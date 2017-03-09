March 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Maverick Commercial Mortgage promoted Matthew Cohen from senior analyst to associate.

Cohen will now focus on obtaining competitive mortgage loans for his clients on all commercial property types including multi-family, retail, office and industrial.

In the past six years at Maverick, Cohen has been involved in financing more than $500 million of commercial real estate, including securing a $34 million first mortgage for Sunset Village Manufactured Housing Community.

Cohen joined Maverick in May 2011 from Chicago Apartment finders where he was a broker.

