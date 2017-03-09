March 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

AT&T is relocating from its current location on the south edge of Caro, Michigan, to join Rite Aid in a two-tenant center located on State Street just north of downtown Caro.

The Gerdom Realty & Investment team of Vicki Gutowski, Michael Murphy and Larry Siedell represented Rite Aid in the 3,991-square-foot sublease.

Tags | Caro, Gerdom Realty & Investment, Larry Siedell, Michael Murphy, Michigan, Retail, Vicki Gutkowski

