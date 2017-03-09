March 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently leased 15,627 square feet of office space at 800 Tower Drive, Suite 500 in Troy, Michigan.

The landlord, NTCP 800 LLC, leased the space to Guardian Industries Corporation, an industrial manufacturer of glass, automotive and building products based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

David Friedman and Robert Gagniuk at Friedman represented the landlord in this transaction.

Tags | Detroit, Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, Michigan, Office, Troy

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com