March 09, 2017

West Elm will be the first retail tenant in the 219 East Grand mixed-use project located in the East Village neighborhood of Des Moines, Iowa.

Furniture retailer West Elm will lease about 11,000 square feet in the development. The company’s first Iowa location is scheduled to open in the fall of 2017.

The 219 East Grand project was designed by Neumann Monson Architects and is being built by Ryan Companies US, Inc. The six-story property is located on the southeast corner of East 2nd Street and East Grand, and is part of a larger project that will include an additional 30,000 square feet of street-level retail, 60,000 square feet of office space and a 535-stall parking ramp.

The development will also offer 98 multifamily units.

