Himoinsa Power Systems (Hipower), a Spain-based power generator manufacturer, will purchase a 515,132-square-foot industrial building in Olathe, Kansas, that was built speculatively by VanTrust Real Estate.

John Stafford, senior vice president with Colliers International|Kansas City, is representing Hipower in the acquisition. The building purchase price was not disclosed.

Hipower will invest nearly $40 million in the new facility.

