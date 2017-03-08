March 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Savills Studley represented Breg, Inc. in a 108,525-square-foot lease transaction at 2835 Fortune Circle West in Indianapolis.

Based in Carlsbad, California, Breg provides sports medicine products and services.

Jon Azulay, corporate managing director with Savills Studley, and Bruce McConnell, senior managing director and Midwest industrial team lead, oversaw the tenant representation team for this transaction.

Fortune Circle West is owned by Exeter Property Group, and was represented by Andy Brown in this transaction.

The transaction at Fortune Circle West was completed in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the client was fully moved into the new facility by February 2017. The new facility will enable Breg to continue servicing eastern U.S. customers quickly and efficiently.

