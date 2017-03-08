March 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Hiffman announced Wednesday that PT Solutions has signed long-term leases in Willowbrook and Palatine, Illinois.

NAI Hiffman Vice President Adam Johnson represented the employee-owned physical therapist practice in the 3,600-square-foot transaction.

PT Solutions will be located at 7201-7247 South Kingery Highway within the Willowbrook Shopping Center and at 30 S. Northwest Highway in Palatine, Illinois. These two locations will help to serve their expanding patient base in the northwest and southwest suburbs of Chicago, where they occupy 14 total offices.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, NAI Hiffman, Palatine, PT Solutions, Willowbrook

