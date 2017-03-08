March 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Milwaukee-based architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects promoted Jason Puestow and Larry Schneider to partner.

Puestow joined Plunkett Raysich Architects in 2005, and has since moved into his current role as director of construction administration. He has been in the industry for nearly 30 years.

Schneider has been with Plunkett Raysich Architects since 1998. He is a member of the company’s Long-Term Care Studio.

