Meridian Capital Group negotiated a $5.2 million in balance sheet financing for the acquisition of an Orland Park shopping center.

Meridian Senior Vice President, Simon Rosenfeld, Michael Homapour and Craig Berger, who are all based in New York City, negotiated the seven-year loan with a fixed rate of 4.38 percent.

The shopping center, located at 15890-98 South La Grange Road is a single-story, four-unite building with tenants including AT&T and Mattress Firm. The property is a new development and situated in a dense retail and restaurant area.

