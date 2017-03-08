March 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Chili’s ground lease, a 6,512-square-foot property located at 2390 East Lincoln Highway in New Lenox, Illinois. The lease sold for $2.6 million.

Dominic Sulo and Chad Lieber had the exclusive listing to market on behalf of the developer. The buyer, a private investor, was represented by Drew Wetherholt and Kevin Struve.

Directly across the street from the property is a new LA Fitness, Five Guys and Mattress Firm anchored by a shopping center and next to Chili’s is a Portillo’s restaurant recently opened signaling strong growth in the southwestern suburb.

