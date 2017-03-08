March 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Four Chicago-area commercial real estate professionals and two companies were honored for excellence and outstanding contributions to the industry March 3 at the 13th Annual IREM Chicago Premier Awards and Casino Night.

These four professionals earned individual Premier Awards in their respective categories:

· Nick Picerno, CPM®, General Manager at JLL — CPM® of the Year

· Victor Jones, ARM®, Watermark Property Management — ARM® of the Year

· Jeremy Weisbach, CPM®, Newcastle Retail Management — Leadership Award

· Paul Petrulis, ARM®, Lieberman Management Services — Rising Star

Two companies that provide products and services to the metropolitan Chicago property management industry earned awards in their respective categories.

· Lieberman Management Services, AMO®, of Chicago, IL — Property Management Company of the Year

· Beverly Snow and Ice, Inc., of Markham, IL – Industry Partner of the Year

The event, held at Chicago’s Drake Hotel, drew more than 200 for an evening of food and beverage, casino games, camaraderie, and of course, recognition for the winners in six Premier Awards categories. IREM Chicago 2017 President Angela Aeschliman, CPM® and 2016 President Brian Lozell, CPM®, served as co-hosts. Mike Lanning, CPM®, IREM 2017 national President, and Lynn Disbrow, Interim Chief Executive Officer/Chief Operating Officer, were among those in attendance.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, IREM, Jeremy Weisbach, JLL, Lieberman Management Services, Newcastle Retail Management, Nick Picerno, Paul Petrulis, Victor Jones, Watermark Property Management

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com