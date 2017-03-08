March 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Huff, Niehaus & Associates, Inc. has sold the Holiday Inn Express Indy NW-Park 100 hotel in Indianapolis.

Brandt Niehaus, president of Huff, Niehaus & Associates, Inc., represented the seller in this transaction.

The 121-room hotel sold for $6 million to Park Property Investments, LLC. The hotel shall remain a Holiday Inn Express until conversion and brand updates to Best Western Plus, which are expected to be completed by year-end 2017.

Tags | hospitality, hotel, Indiana, Indianapolis

