Eastern Union Funding arranged $2.25 million in acquisition and renovation financing for ZWL Properties’ purchase of 5000 West Bloomingdale Ave., a 138,000-square-foot flex office and warehouse property on 5.1 acres in Chicago.

The Chicago-based firm bought the site, which includes an adjacent 31,250-square-foot land parcel, from Affordable Moving, which outgrew the space.

Eastern Union’s Shai Romirowsky arranged the loan with Lakeside Bank.

