March 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chicago-based Pepper Construction Group has promoted Jake Pepper to vice president of leading strategic IT initiatives.

In this role, Pepper leads the business-critical technical efforts of the company, and is focused on improving efficiency and expanding Pepper’s technical capabilities.

Peper joined Pepper in 2013 in project management before transitioning to a director focusing on strategic IT initiatives.

Before joining the company, Pepper served in roles in financial services and sustainable design.

Pepper also promoted Chris Averill to chief operating officer.

Averill joined Pepper in 2015 as the company’s chief financial officer and executive vice president. His background spans acquisitions and divestitures, business integration, financing, business and customer analysis and working capital management.

Tags | Chicago, Chris Averill, construction, Illinois, industrial, Jake Pepper, Office, Pepper Construction Company

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com