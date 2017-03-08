March 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE announced Wednesday that Andrew Sanquist was promoted to Executive Vice President of CBRE Corporate Capital Markets.

Sanquist has spent 15 years at CBRE counseling corporate clients on finance real estate solutions and consistently ranked as one of the top producers within the firm. He has closed more than $10 billion in total transactions across North America, Europe and Asia.

