Vice President of Sales Mike Antonelli at Brown Commercial Group, based in Elk Grove Village, represented two companies in the purchase of 28,160-square-feet of industrial space in the southwest suburbs of Chicago.

Veethree Instruments, a manufacturer of display systems and sensors used in the marine and industrial industries, purchased a 15,260-square-foot distribution center at 2055 Comprehensive Drive in Aurora, Ill. The manufacturer relocated its Midwestern distribution center from Aurora and tripled its space. Their headquarters will remain in Florida.

Transwestern’s Justin Lerner represented the building’s seller, Kelmscott Properties, in the transaction.

Kodiak Controls, an industrial controls and engineering solutions company, purchased a 12,900-square-foot warehouse at 734 Oak Ridge in Romeoville, Ill. and doubled its size moving from Lombard, Ill.

Terri Alexander of Transwestern represented the seller, Lakeridge Partners.

