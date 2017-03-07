March 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kirco & Kirco Manix recently broke ground on a new manufacturing and research-and-development facility for Oerlikon at 41144 Concept Drive in Plymouth Township, Michigan.

The 80,000-square-foot building will house about 70 employees and represents more than $50 million of new investment into the community. Oerlikon has signed a long-term lease with Kirco & Kirco Manix, the development and construction partner on the project.

Oerlikon will use the facility to produce titanium alloys and high-end thermal-spray powders.

Tags | industrial, Kirco & Kirco Mannix, Manufacturing, Michigan, Plymouth Township, Troy

