March 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chicago’s KIG has promoted Laura Ballou to senior associate of market analytics and Daniel A. Gonzalez to senior associate of financial analytics.

Before joining KIG, Ballou was the project manager for Chicago-based HA Langer & Associates, where she oversaw the rehabilitation of vintage properties. With more than 10 years of industry experience, Ballou held a position as a senior leasing associate at Chicago Apartments & Condo, where she maintained a database of landlords, advertised available apartments and located tenants.

She also held broker associate positions at MidAmerica Development and Sierra Realty Advisors, both Chicago-based firms.

Prior to joining KIG, Gonzalez served as a financial analyst for Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. Gonzalez graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economics and concentrations in both finance and management.

Tags | Chicago, company news, Daniel Gonzalez, Illinois, KIG, Laura Ballou

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com