March 06, 2017

Raymond Daddazio, president of international engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti, has received the Keystone Award from the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation during its annual leadership awards event held in New York City March 2.

The Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to change the culture of the building industry by promoting a greater understanding of the roles that women play in shaping commercial and residential properties. The Keystone Award is given to an executive leader or firm for helping women succeed in the industry.

Daddazio has more than 40 years experience in the architecture, engineering and construction industry. As president of Thornton Tomasetti, Daddazio has been a consistent champion of increasing gender diversity throughout the organization. He is a founding member of the firm’s Inclusion and Diversity Committee.

