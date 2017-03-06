March 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Isaac Commercial Properties recently negotiated the sale of a 3,864-square-foot office at 403 Marquis Ave. in Lexington, Kentucky.

Meadowthorpe Mall, LLC purchased the property.

Chad Voelkert and James Adams with NAI Isaac represented the property’s owner, the Council on Licensure, Enforcement adn Regulation, during the transaction. Jason Taylor, with Equity Management Group, represented the buyer.

Tags | Chad Voelkert, Equity Management Group, James Adams, Jason Taylor, Kentucky, Lexington, NAI Isaac Commercial Properties, Office

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com