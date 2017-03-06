March 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap negotiated the sale of a 4,200-square foot U.S. Bank net-leased property in Orland Park, Illinois. The property sold for $2.5 million.

Sean Sharko, Austin Weisenbeck and Adrian Mendoza, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Conor Devitt, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Toronto office.

U.S. Bank has four-and-a-half years remaining on its base lease term. Despite the limited lease term remaining, Marcus & Millichap was able to procure multiple offers from both coasts, demonstrating the strength of the platform. U.S. Bank is located at 11901 West 143rd St. in Orland Park.

Illinois, Marcus & Millichap, Office, Orland Park

