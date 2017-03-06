March 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

A Cushman & Wakefield team specializing in Chicago-area industrial tenant and landlord representation has completed two transactions totaling nearly 143,000 square feet in the regional market. The long-term lease and sublease illustrate ongoing user demand and record-setting fundamentals.

In Bridgeview, Illinois, Cushman & Wakefield’s Dan Wilkins and Lou Hall represented Helm Group Inc. in its 86,268-square-foot lease at 7400 W. 100th Place. Helm Group – the parent corporation for a family of privately owned companies that offer aconstruction and maintenance services – will consolidate two local facilities to the building in an expansion play. ML Realty owns the property and was represented by Steve Connolly and Packy Doyle of NAI Hiffman.

Wilkins and Hall also served as sublandlord representative for filtration products manufacturer and supplier Filtration Group Corporation, following a consolidation that resulted in 56,255 square feet of surplus space at 515 Huehl Ave. in Northbrook. The Rosemont, Ill.-based team has completed multiple transactions for Filtration Group on a national and global basis.

Nichols Display Group, which specializes in trade show exhibits and services, sublet the Northbrook space and was represented by Tom Condon from Lee and Associates.

Tags | Chicago, Cushman & Wakefield, Dan Wilkins, Illinois, industrial, Lou Hall, NAI Hiffman

