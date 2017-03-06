March 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Colliers International announced today that IU Health’s new Integrated Service Center, an Indianapolis project Colliers brokered for its client IU Health, captured honors as the Best Industrial Transaction of 2016 at the NAIOP Indiana Chapter’s Annual Real Estate Awards.

IU Health commenced an extensive realignment of its supply chain to reduce redundancies and overhead costs of its 8 separate warehouses and to merge its non-medical administrative operations. The company envisioned an oversized flex facility to accommodate expanded warehouse requirements plus headquarter-caliber office space to integrate various service departments. Location-wise, the new center needed to be centrally located to support 15 hospitals, 25 surgery centers and 200+ clinics across the state.

IU Health retained Colliers brokers Cam Kucic and Matt McGrady for site selection and transaction advisory. Once a build-to-suit path was determined, Hitesh Patel, head of Colliers Project Management division in Indianapolis, worked alongside Browning/Prologis Joint Venture to develop the project at 390 AirTech Parkway, Plainfield, Indiana.

Tags | Colliers International, healthcare, Indiana, Indianapolis, industrial

